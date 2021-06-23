$65.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.38 million and the highest is $65.60 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $52.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,501. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $531.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

