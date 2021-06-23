$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.20. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

