75,000 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.