$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce sales of $8.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 126,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.53. The company has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $343.19 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.