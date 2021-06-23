$809.90 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $809.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $792.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $820.40 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

