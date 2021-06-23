$9.24 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post $9.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.26 million and the highest is $14.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NRIX traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

