$919.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $919.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 672,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

