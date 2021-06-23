A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

