Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $360.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

