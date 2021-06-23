Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.64 Million

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $562.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.82 million to $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

