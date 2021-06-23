Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,512 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

