Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 45,898 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 1,736.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.