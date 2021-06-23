Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 518.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

