Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $322,348.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.