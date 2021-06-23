Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.