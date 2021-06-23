Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a PE ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

