Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHV. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

