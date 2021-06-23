Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress Purchases 7,500,000 Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Stock

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FAII opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAII. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 495,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAII. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

