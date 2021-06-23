Actinium Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Actinium has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $838,029.90 and approximately $12,745.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,209,600 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

