Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 814,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,771,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.