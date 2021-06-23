AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.63. 381,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of C$761.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,915.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

