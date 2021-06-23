Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insider Vijay Shreedhar Sells 6,200 Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

