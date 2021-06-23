adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €302.06 ($355.37).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €290.70 ($342.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €284.49. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.