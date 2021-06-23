adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 1.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €286.45 ($337.00) and last traded at €287.10 ($337.76). Approximately 950,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €291.85 ($343.35).

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is €284.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

