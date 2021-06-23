Adshares (ADS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,142.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $6.03 million and $78,142.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,137 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

