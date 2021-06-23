Advisor OS LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

