Advisor OS LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

