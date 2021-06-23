Advisor OS LLC Invests $275,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

