Advisor OS LLC Invests $315,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

