Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 608 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $348.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $353.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

