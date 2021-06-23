Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $30.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 6,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Afya by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $13,001,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Afya by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

