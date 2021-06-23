Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.28. 38,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,400. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.