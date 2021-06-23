agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.

AGL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 20,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,679. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

