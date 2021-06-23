Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 96,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,583. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

