Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $87,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.43. 23,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,728. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

