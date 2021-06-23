Akre Capital Management LLC Has $410.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Akre Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,096 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 2.8% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $410,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. 9,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

