Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

