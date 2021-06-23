Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

