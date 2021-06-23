Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

