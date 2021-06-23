Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

ALBO traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,645. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

