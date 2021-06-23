Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.75.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

