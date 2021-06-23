Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.24. Alico shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 75,033 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alico by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Alico by 83.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alico by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

