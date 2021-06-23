Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 284 shares of company stock worth $455,886. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,590.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,558.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

