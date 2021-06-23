Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

