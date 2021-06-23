Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Tiptree worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tiptree by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $317.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.