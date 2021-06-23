Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,700 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBI stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $546,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

