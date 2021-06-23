Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $488.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

