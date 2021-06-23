Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 31,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,881. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

