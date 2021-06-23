Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $494,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

