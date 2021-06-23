Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1,604.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,816 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.